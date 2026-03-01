Two new helipads planned for hospital

Construction is set to begin on two new hospital helipads in a £2.3m project designed to transform emergency air access for some of the most seriously ill and injured patients in north Wales.

The development at Ysbyty Gwynedd will see the hospital gain an additional landing pad, creating the first dual helipad facility of its kind in Wales.

Designed to meet the latest Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) standards, the new layout will allow both the Wales Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopters to land simultaneously without one aircraft having to circle while the other is on the ground.

The project is being funded with £1.5m from the HELP Appeal – the only UK charity dedicated to funding hospital helipads – alongside more than £800,000 from the Welsh Government.

It marks the first time the HELP Appeal has funded a hospital helipad in Wales and the first time it has supported a double-pad facility.

Ysbyty Gwynedd recorded 158 aircraft landings in 2022/23, including several occasions when two helicopters required access at the same time.

Health board leaders say that operational pressure underlines the need for dual-pad capability.

Once complete, the upgraded site will include two fully compliant landing pads capable of simultaneous use, a secure perimeter with controlled access, upgraded lighting systems activated remotely by approaching aircraft, a dedicated fire station area and improved patient transfer routes.

Plans also include a dedicated electric “helibuggy”, weather monitoring equipment and safer ambulance access and parking.

The hospital’s existing helipad was installed in 1997 and, aside from routine maintenance, has not been significantly modernised.

Health officials say the redevelopment will future-proof the site for decades to come.

Emergency resilience

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the project would strengthen emergency resilience across the region.

“The introduction of dual helipads is not simply about new infrastructure — it is about strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively when every minute matters,” she said.

“We serve a large and geographically diverse region, where air transfer can be critical in ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal, described the scheme as “a lifeline” and said it marked a milestone as the charity’s first helipad project in Wales.

Planning permission for the redesign was granted by Gwynedd Council in September 2023 following consultation and technical surveys.

Work on the development is scheduled to commence in April 2026, with the completed dual-pad facility expected to significantly improve resilience during major incidents and periods of high demand while ensuring compliance with current and forthcoming aviation safety standards.