Two new members appointed to S4C board

Mark Mansfield

Two new members have been appointed to the board of Welsh-language broadcaster S4C for four-year terms.

Rhodri Lewis and Stephen Dimmick will join the board on 1 September following their appointment by the UK Government’s Culture Secretary.

Both have backgrounds in organisations and businesses in Wales and will serve until 31 August, 2030.

Mr Dimmick is chair of Literature Wales and interim chief executive of The Aloud Charity, as well as serving on a number of boards and governance committees.

These include Monmouthshire Housing Association and the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales.

He previously founded and led doopoll, a digital audience engagement and market research platform, until its sale in 2022.

Mr Dimmick now works with cultural and public organisations on areas including governance, commercial development, digital engagement and audience growth.

Mr Lewis is a qualified solicitor with more than 20 years’ experience in legal and commercial roles in sport.

Having worked in London, Asia and Switzerland, he has held roles with governing bodies in football and rugby union and is currently head of sport at Carbon Law Partners in Cardiff.

He is also a trustee of the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust and a member of the Urdd’s Sports and Apprenticeships Board.

S4C chair Delyth Evans said: “I am delighted to welcome Stephen Dimmick and Rhodri Lewis to the S4C Board. Their extensive experience and new perspectives will further strengthen the Board as we deliver S4C’s ‘More than a TV Channel’ strategy.

“At a time of significant change across the broadcasting sector, I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the work of the Board and S4C’s strategic direction.”

S4C chief executive Geraint Evans said: “I’m looking forward to working with Rhodri and Stephen and the other members of the Board as we deliver S4C’s objectives for the years ahead.

“As we continue to transform our services and reach audiences in new ways, their insight and support will be a great asset in helping to secure a strong future for Welsh language media.”

Members of the S4C board receive £9,650 a year.

Governance Code

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the appointments had been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, with the process regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Public appointees are required to declare significant political activity undertaken during the previous five years, including holding political office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or standing for election.

Neither Mr Dimmick nor Mr Lewis declared any such political activity.

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