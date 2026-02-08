Two new sunshine routes announced from Cardiff Airport for Summer 2026

TUI has announced the launch of two new direct routes from Cardiff Airport to Faro, Portugal and Hurghada, Egypt for Summer 2026.

They will also have a fourth aircraft based at the airport, adding seats on existing routes and demonstrating what TUI has said is a long-term commitment to Wales.

With the addition of Faro and Hurghada, TUI customers in Wales now have access to 56 weekly flights across 25 different destinations.

Located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, Hurghada is known for excellent year‑round weather, and renowned snorkelling and diving opportunities.

The direct routes to Hurghada will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays to and from Cardiff Airport from 2 May 2026.

Starting on 21 May 2026 the new Faro route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays providing a gateway to the Algarve.

The Algarve offers beaches, popular golf courses, historic old towns, and great‑value dining — with a bottle of local wine costing £3.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director at TUI UK, said: “We’re stepping up our Cardiff programme with an additional aircraft and two standout new destinations for Summer 2026. Adding Faro and Hurghada expands an already impressive line‑up of sunshine getaways for Welsh holidaymakers.

“From the Algarve’s beaches and world‑class golf to Egypt’s incredible snorkelling and unbeatable value, these routes strengthen a diverse network of holidays all available direct from Cardiff. We’re focused on giving customers in Wales more choice, more flexibility, and the ease of flying from their local airport”

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, welcomed the new destinations for Welsh travellers, adding: “This is really great news for our customers and for everyone who loves starting their holiday close to home.

“TUI’s decision to add two new summer routes and base a fourth aircraft at Cardiff is a fantastic commitment to our Airport and to Wales. It means even more choice, great value and convenience for Welsh holidaymakers. With the additional fourth based aircraft, there are over 250,000 seats on sale for the summer 2026 season, which is over 45,000 more seats than summer 2025.

“We’re delighted to continue working closely with TUI and look forward to helping even more customers enjoy a smooth, stress-free start to their holiday and discover new places from Cardiff.”

TUI offers seven night all-inclusive holidays to The Algarve from £915 per person staying at the 4* Hotel Alvor Baia in Alvor based on two people sharing a suite with garden or pool view, travelling from Cardiff Airport to Faro on TUI Airways on 28 May 2026. Overseas transfers and 20kg cabin and 10kg hold luggage included per person.

They also offer seven night all-inclusive holidays to Hurghada from £976 per person staying at the 5* TUI Magic Life Kalaway based on two people sharing a double room with garden or pool view, travelling from Cardiff Airport Hurghada on UI Airways on 9 June 2026. Overseas transfers and 20kg cabin and 10kg hold luggage included per person.

To find out more about these holidays from Cardiff, visit www.tui.co.uk, download the app or visit your local travel agents.