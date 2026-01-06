Two of Cardiff’s poorest areas in the running for £20 million regeneration boost

Two of the poorest areas in the Welsh capital could be in line for up to £20 million of long-term regeneration funding.

Cardiff Council has confirmed plans to put Caerau and Ely forward for the UK Government’s new Pride in Place investment programme.

The proposal, which will be considered by the council’s Cabinet this week, would see Caerau and Ely nominated to receive funding over a 10-year period aimed at tackling deprivation, improving neighbourhoods and giving residents a stronger voice in shaping the future of their communities.

The Pride in Place programme is designed to support communities most in need across the UK by investing in locally identified priorities.

If successful, the funding could be used to strengthen community life, improve streets and public spaces, boost skills and job opportunities, and help create safer and healthier neighbourhoods.

Recent figures from the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation (WIMD) 2025 show that Caerau and Ely are the most deprived areas in Cardiff, reinforcing the council’s case for prioritising the wards for investment.

Council leaders say the bid builds on work already under way through the Ely and Caerau Community Plan, which was approved in 2024.

The plan was developed following extensive engagement with more than 1,200 residents and local partners, including South Wales Police and the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, and set out a shared vision for long-term improvement in the area.

Huw Thomas, the leader of Cardiff Council, said the proposed funding would provide a significant opportunity to turn that vision into reality.

He said: “Local residents in Caerau and Ely have told us clearly what matters to them through the community plan. If this new funding programme is approved, it will allow us to support local priorities, improve neighbourhoods and help residents shape a positive future for their area.

“Given the high levels of need shown through the latest WIMD data, these communities deserve long-term investment so meaningful and lasting change can be delivered.”

If the UK Government approves the bid, a new Neighbourhood Board would be established to oversee how the funding is spent. The board would bring together local residents, community leaders, businesses, councillors and partner organisations, and would be led by an independent chair.

Regeneration plan

One of the board’s first tasks would be to develop a 10-year regeneration plan for Caerau and Ely, setting out how investment would be targeted and prioritised. Governance arrangements and community engagement work would begin in 2026, with the full regeneration plan expected to be approved by spring 2027.

Most of the funding is expected to be directed towards capital projects, such as improvements to buildings, infrastructure and public spaces. This would be supported by some revenue funding to help with planning, coordination and delivery of the programme.

Councils across the UK have been asked to submit their Pride in Place proposals by 9 January 2026. Cardiff Council’s Cabinet is due to consider and endorse the bid for Caerau and Ely at its meeting on Thursday, January 8.

If the proposal is accepted, a dedicated Communities Delivery Unit would be set up to work alongside the council and local partners, with preparatory work expected to begin in the next financial year.