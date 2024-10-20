Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby bailed

Two people who were arrested following the death of a four-month-old boy have been released on bail pending further inquiries, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the baby died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.

A force spokesman said: “The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.”

Concerns

Officers had attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The baby died at the scene.

The spokesman added: “People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

