Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby bailed
Two people who were arrested following the death of a four-month-old boy have been released on bail pending further inquiries, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the baby died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.
A force spokesman said: “The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.”
Concerns
Officers had attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.
The baby died at the scene.
The spokesman added: “People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.”
