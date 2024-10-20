Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby bailed

20 Oct 2024 1 minute read
Clynderwen. Photo via Google

Two people who were arrested following the death of a four-month-old boy have been released on bail pending further inquiries, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the baby died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.

A force spokesman said: “The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.”

Concerns

Officers had attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The baby died at the scene.

The spokesman added: “People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.