Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the death of a baby

19 Oct 2024 1 minute read
Photo Peter Byrne. PA Images

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the death of a four-month-old boy, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said officers attended a call in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The baby died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.