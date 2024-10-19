Two people arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the death of a baby
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the death of a four-month-old boy, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The force said officers attended a call in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.
The baby died at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Inquiries are ongoing.”
