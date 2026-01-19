Two people who died after suspected explosion in garden named

Two people who died after a suspected explosion at their home in south Wales have been named.

Marlene Mumford, 84, and William Mumford, 90, died in a fire at the property in Caerphilly, separate inquest openings at Gwent Coroner’s Court heard on Monday.

William, a former coalminer, was found dead alongside Marlene, who had previously worked in a factory, when emergency services were called to the property in December.

Senior coroner Caroline Saunders said the provisional cause of death for both people was exposure to combustion products of fire.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing and a final hearing into their deaths will be held on October 7.

Ms Saunders added: “There is no evidence of any suspicious circumstances and no suspected third party involvement.”

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, on December 12.

It followed reports of an explosion at around 5.10pm in the garden of the property.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.