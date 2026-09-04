Two Reform UK officials step down after allegations of donation rules breach

Helen Corbett, Christopher McKeon and Sophie Wingate, Press Association Political Staff

Two Reform UK officials have stepped down and the party has launched an investigation following allegations they breached political donation rules by having polling paid for by an overseas company.

James Orr and Dan Jukes have left their roles at Reform pending the outcome of an internal probe, a party spokesperson said.

Rival parties had reported Reform to the police over claims by Channel 4 News that Reform took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Reform UK has launched an investigation following the broadcast of a Channel 4 News programme.

“Both individuals involved have stepped down from their respective positions pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The party believes it is important that the investigation is allowed to proceed independently and without prejudice. No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing.”

It comes as Reform is gathering its members in Birmingham for the party’s annual conference.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have reported the party to the police over the allegations.

The purported donors that appeared in the footage broadcast Thursday night were in fact undercover reporters from investigative group Verbatim posing as an American financier and his UK-based son.

Foreign companies are not a permissible source of funding for parties, including for payments for studies and research, and accepting donations from them could constitute a criminal offence.

Party chair and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said there was “no chance” that Mr Orr, the party’s head of policy and Mr Jukes, a close aide to Nigel Farage, would return to the party.

But Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, MP for Boston and Skegness, did not rule out the possibility, saying “let’s wait and see”.

Mr Anderson told Sky News: “They’ve stepped down. They was told, you know, they had to step down, they have stepped down, and that’s got to be the right thing to do on the day, the first day of our conference.

“Let’s remember, we’ve got 5,000 members coming through the door today to listen to what we’ve got to say about our first 100 days in government and how we’re going to changing the course of this country.

“So it’s right to get rid of this distraction straight away. The pair concerned have gone, and the investigation starts today. It’s as simple as that.”

He added: “There’s no chance of them coming back. They’ve stepped aside.

“You know, we’re a serious party, you know, and sometimes in politics, you have to make tough decisions, harsh decisions.”

But Mr Tice was less definitive in later comments, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Let’s wait and see what the investigation says.”

He dismissed Mr Anderson’s comments, saying: “It’s not actually, in the nicest possible way, for any individual to make that determination until the investigation (finishes).”

Mr Tice denied that the party broke any laws regarding allegations about impermissible donations.

“The reality is that no money has been received whatsoever.

“We’ve got a KC’s opinion that makes clear no rules have been broken.”

He later added that “no benefit in kind was received”.

Mr Farage is expected to give the first of his two conference speeches on Friday afternoon, in which he will promise to declare a “national emergency” on his first day in government, introducing a flood of legislation and doing “anything and everything” to deliver his party’s policies.

He will say: “Within days of winning the general election, we will introduce dozens of Bills and force Parliament to sit all through summer for seven days a week to pass them.

“Britain is in serious trouble. We don’t have time to wait around to fix it.”

The two-day conference in Birmingham is expected to hear from other senior Reform figures setting out their own pledges for their first 100 days in office, as well as an address from Jordan Bardella, leader of the French National Rally.

Mr Farage is expected to announce that any frontbenchers who fail to deliver on their pledges “will be sacked”.

He is also due to make his own promise to focus on reducing the cost of living and lead on efforts to end small boat crossings in the Channel.

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