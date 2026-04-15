Two remanded in custody after appearing in court over Primrose Hill stabbing

Two men accused of murdering a filmmaking student who was fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill have been remanded in custody.

Finbar Sullivan, 21, was attacked in the early evening on Tuesday April 7 at the beauty spot’s viewpoint in north London, where his father said he had gone to test a new camera he had received for his birthday.

Alexis Bidace, 25, of Fore Street, Enfield, north London, and Ernest Boateng, 25, of Keswick Drive, also Enfield, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court charged with murder on Wednesday morning.

The pair did not enter any formal pleas.

Anna Wright, defending, said they both deny participation in the alleged murder but accept they were present at the scene.

The men spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and age during the six-minute hearing.

District Judge Daniel Benjamin remanded them in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday April 17.

Bidace wore a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms while Boateng wore a grey jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A woman could be seen mouthing “I love you” to Bidace from the public gallery as he was taken out of court.

Two others have previously appeared in court in connection with Mr Sullivan’s death.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, of Southbury Road, Enfield, appeared in court charged with murder on Monday and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, of Fellows Road, Camden, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder and possession of a knife.

He is next due to appear at Inner London Crown Court for a plea hearing on May 12.

Mr Sullivan, known as Fin by his friends, was a student at the London Screen Academy.

‘Broken-hearted’

His father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, the Merthyr-born singer with influential ’80s band Blue Rondo à la Turk Mr Sullivan, who also founded famous London nitespot, The Wag CLub, said he was “so broken-hearted” in the aftermath of his son’s death.

“I can’t believe it. He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy,” he told the Daily Mail. “He was just a really lovely person. And why he was targeted, we have no idea.”

Anyone with information should contact the police, quoting reference on 6448/07Apr, as the investigation continues.