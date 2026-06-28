Two rescued after light aircraft crashes into sea off Welsh coast

Nation.Cymru Staff

The RNLI has assisted in rescuing two people after a light aircraft crashed into the sea off the Welsh coast after suffering mechanical issues.

RNLI lifeboat crews from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard, alongside a HM Coastguard helicopter, responded to a major emergency on Friday evening (26 June) after a light aircraft crashed into the sea approximately 10 miles north-west of Cemaes Head, near Cardigan.

The aircraft was travelling from Ireland to Aberporth, where it was due to stop overnight and refuel before continuing its journey to Italy.

Two aircraft were travelling together when one experienced mechanical difficulties, prompting a Mayday call to HM Coastguard before it was forced to ditch into the sea.

At 18:06, New Quay RNLI volunteers were paged by Milford Haven Coastguard to launch the charity’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat following reports of an aircraft in difficulty with two people on board.

At the same time, RNLI Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat and RNLI Fishguard’s Trent class all-weather lifeboat were also tasked, along with a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Bernie Davies, New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain said: “RNLI Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 launched and was first on scene with the Coastguard helicopter. The aircraft wreckage was quickly located, floating in the water with both casualties sitting on top, wearing lifejackets.

“The Cardigan crew brought the lifeboat alongside and safely recovered both individuals on board. The casualties were found to be extremely cold but conscious and responsive. Crew provided immediate casualty care.

“When we arrived shortly afterwards, RNLI Cardigan transferred of both casualties to our lifeboat, where they received further treatment, including hot drinks and ongoing casualty care.

“We then transported the casualties to New Quay harbour, where they were brought ashore at the main pier and handed into the care of the Welsh Ambulance Service before being transferred to hospital.”

Rees-Tom Jones, New Quay RNLI’s navigator said: “The casualties were in shock and spent one night in hospital before being discharged yesterday (Saturday) and have since taken the ferry back to Ireland from Fishguard.

“What is remarkable is that one of the casualties is the next-door neighbour of one of the Irish rowers we rescued in Storm Arwen in November 2021.

“The casualties were extremely grateful for all the help and support they received from every agency involved. It’s moments like this that really highlight the importance of the RNLI and the difference our volunteer crews can make.”

Fishguard RNLI remained on scene to stand by the aircraft while the rescue operation was completed. With no further assistance required, they were stood down and returned to station, where the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service again.

All lifeboats were subsequently recovered, rehoused and prepared for further service later that evening.

Ed Hides, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager added: “This was a coordinated multi-agency response that highlights the speed, professionalism and teamwork of RNLI volunteers and HM Coastguard in challenging circumstances.

“We’d like to thank the crews at Cardigan and Fishguard RNLI, along with the Coastguard helicopter, for their vital support. Working together, we were able to locate and rescue both casualties quickly and ensure they received the care they needed.”