Two rural schools face closure despite hundreds of objections

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s officers have recommended the closure of two rural primary schools despite a public consultation showing communities are strongly against the move.

Conwy County Council’s Cabinet is advancing plans to close both Ysgol Betws y Coed and Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan, despite strong opposition from residents during public feedback periods.

Community members raised significant concerns across both areas, including a 612-signature petition and 134 online objections against closing Betws y Coed, as well as 24 formal objections fighting the closure of Ysbyty Ifan.

Despite these protests, council officers concluded that no new evidence justifies altering the plans and are recommending that leaders move forward with the closures.

Estyn has previously said there appeared to be “minimal evidence” that the council had sufficiently considered the impact on pupils’ learning and wellbeing.

But the inspectorate also acknowledged the authority had provided a rationale based on low pupil numbers, surplus places, and financial pressures.

According to the report, Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan has a capacity for 40 children, with 14 pupils at the time of the public consultation.

A separate report states that Ysgol Betws y Coed has a capacity for 100 pupils, with just 14 attending at the time of the public consultation.

When the school closure plans were first announced, angry parents at Ysgol Betws y Coed feared the area could become “the next Abersoch”.

Since March 2016, Ysgol Betws y Coed has been part of a formal federation with Ysgol Dolwyddelan and Ysgol Capel Garmon, operating under a single governing body and headteacher.

Both schools are earmarked for closure on 31 August, 2027.

Cabinet members will meet on Tuesday, 6 October at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ to debate the matter.

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