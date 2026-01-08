Two shops closed for selling illegal tobacco and vapes

Two shops in Cardiff have been closed for selling illegal tobacco and vapes, following a series of test purchases by Shared Regulatory Services (SRS).

Vape Zone, a ground floor retail unit on Clifton Street in Adamsdown and Mini Mart Store, on Countisbury Avenue in Llanrumney have both been closed for three months following court orders from Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that both premises were persistently selling illegal tobacco and vapes to their customers and despite both retailers’ receiving business and advice and formal warnings from SRS, continued to sell counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes, so enforcement action was taken.

A closure notice was served on Vape Zone on 16 December 2025 before the Council applied for the full order, which the District Judge granted on 17th December 2025.

A further closure notice was served on the Mini Mart Store on December 16th, 2025 following a contested hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court onDecember 31st 2025, the District Judge made an order for the premises to be closed.

Cllr Norma Mackie, Cabinet Member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services at Cardiff council said: “Illegal tobacco does great harm in the community. Its cheapness and ease of supply are particularly attractive to young people and others on lower incomes, and it eliminates the price incentive for existing smokers to quit the habit.

“The sale of illegal tobacco is also often linked with other criminality, with organised crime groups controlling the market, and proceeds from the sales being used to fund other criminal activities. I’m delighted to see this action being taken. Offenders need to know that they will face consequences if they choose to deal in these illegal products.”