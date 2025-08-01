Two teenage boys deny murder of ‘loving father’

Two teenage boys have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a “loving father” who was stabbed to death in south Wales.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 – who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday.

They denied killing married father-of-one Kamran Aman, who died in Barry Road, Barry, last month.

The boys appeared separately, with one appearing in court and the other by video link.

A trial date had previously been set for November 17, but was moved forward to November 11.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said: “You have heard your trial date is now November 11.

“You will both be remanded in custody.”

Family and friends of the defendants and Mr Aman appeared in the court to observe proceedings.

Mr Aman’s family released a tribute following the incident, saying they mourned his loss with “profound sorrow”.

“A devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished son, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Kamran was the heart of his family and loved within his community,” they said.

“Known for his generous spirit and kind heart, Kamran brought warmth and strength to everyone he met.

“His absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also honour and celebrate the life he lived and the impact he made.

“May his memory be a blessing.”

