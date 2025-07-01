Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 38, dies

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 38-year-old man died in south Wales.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing in Barry Road, Barry, just before midnight on Monday.

South Wales Police said a 38-year-old man from the town died, with two boys aged 16 and 17 from Llantwit Major arrested on suspicion of murder.

Probe

They remain in custody, with a police cordon at the scene while investigations continue.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “This is a close-knit community who no doubt will be deeply shocked and saddened by what has taken place.

“We thank the public for their support and understanding at this time.

“We are aware that the incident is having a significant impact on the local community with an extensive police cordon, road closures and a primary school also closed for the day.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while teams of detectives and specialist staff work at pace to establish the circumstances of this incident.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

