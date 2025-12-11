Two teens rally community to save 800 year old church tower

Amelia Jones

Two fifteen-year-old boys have taken the lead in bringing their community together to protect one of north Wales’ oldest historic landmarks.

Oliver Groves and Macauley Knight organised a Christmas Fair that raised nearly £900 for urgent repairs to the more than 800 year old St Mary’s Church Tower.

The event, held at Neuadd Ni community hall in Conwy on Saturday 5 December, featured 15 stalls offering crafts, art, honey, cakes, raffles, and a tombola.

The boys said they wanted to “create a festive fair that brings families together, spreads joy, and celebrates the spirit of giving.”

They also wanted to support the essential restoration of the church that has been place of comfort, history and belonging for generations.

Local priest Revd Kevin Ellis praised their initiative, noting, “Oliver and Macauley have shown remarkable initiative. Their efforts brought real joy to the community at Christmas and gave much-needed support to the restoration of our ancient church tower.”

Originally part of a Cistercian monastery founded in 1186, the West Tower is one of Conwy’s oldest and most important historic structures.

Work to make the tower safe and watertight will begin soon, supported by a £60,000 grant from the National Churches Trust.

The Christmas Fair has been hailed as an inspiring example of community spirit and early support for the wider restoration appeal.