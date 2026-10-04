Two-thirds of female runners surveyed in south Wales report harassment

Nation.Cymru staff

More than two-thirds of women who responded to a police survey about running in south Wales said they had experienced street harassment or abuse.

Some have stopped running alone, changed their routes or restricted their exercise to daylight hours because of unwanted attention.

South Wales Police said 68% of respondents – 117 women – reported harassment, ranging from catcalling and sexual remarks to cars slowing down alongside them. Some reported physical or sexual assault.

The force surveyed more than 160 female runners across the region.

Women described avoiding headphones, sharing their location with friends and family and choosing clothing they felt would attract less attention.

The findings have prompted the launch of JogOn, a campaign by South Wales Police and Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools to tackle harassment of female runners and encourage reporting.

Neighbourhood policing teams will attend parkruns, running clubs and other community activities to speak to runners about their experiences and how to respond when they witness harassment.

Superintendent Donna Llewellyn, the force’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Our message to perpetrators of street-based harassment is this: your actions will not be tolerated.

“For too long women have changed their behaviours to feel safe, but now the onus to change is on you. Misogynistic remarks and predatory behaviours are not acceptable within our communities.”

She added: “We will take it seriously and we will take action.”

Ms Wools, whose office helped fund the campaign, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and confident as they go about their daily lives. Intimidation, catcalling and assault have no place in our communities.

“No one should feel they have to tolerate harassment or believe that reporting it will not make a difference.”

Anyone experiencing harassment can report it online to South Wales Police or call 101. Those in immediate danger should call 999.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.