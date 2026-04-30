Two Welsh activists among those detained after Gaza aid flotilla intercepted at sea

Mark Mansfield

Two Welsh citizens are among more than 150 people detained after Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza in international waters.

Chris Hill, from Clwt y Bont near Caernarfon, and Martin Guilfoyle, from Burry Port, were on board vessels taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla when Israeli naval forces boarded the boats overnight.

Organisers said the flotilla, which was sailing near the Greek island of Crete and hundreds of miles from Gaza, was intercepted during what they described as a “violent operation”, with communications reportedly jammed before troops detained those on board.

The UK Government has been notified of the incident, with calls for urgent diplomatic intervention to secure the release of those detained, including the two Welsh nationals.

Leigh Evans, a Swansea-based spokesperson for Global Flotilla Cymru’s ground crew, said:

“I was captured by Israeli forces on the last flotilla, so I know how serious, and how frightening, the situation these two now face will be. The psychological trauma and uncertainty are immense, and the fear they will be experiencing right now cannot be overstated. Urgent diplomatic intervention is needed to secure their safe return.

“The seizure of unarmed civilians in international waters is a grave violation of human rights and sets a dangerous precedent. We call on the Foreign Secretary to act immediately to secure their release and to condemn these actions.”

Families of those detained have been informed, while solidarity actions are being planned across Wales.

Flotilla intercepted

According to organisers and international reports, Israeli forces detained around 175 activists from more than 20 boats taking part in the flotilla, which had set sail earlier this month from Barcelona.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international coalition of activists and humanitarian workers aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to the territory.

Ship tracking data indicated that at least 22 vessels were intercepted west of Crete, while dozens of others remained at sea on Thursday morning.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed it had taken the activists to Israel, while critics have condemned the operation as a breach of international law.

Turkey described the interception as “an act of piracy”, while activists in Greece have called for protests, claiming the incident took place in a maritime zone under Greek search-and-rescue responsibility.

Blockade

Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, after Hamas took control of the territory. Israel says the restrictions are necessary to prevent weapons being smuggled to militant groups, while critics argue they amount to collective punishment of Gaza’s civilian population.

The latest flotilla effort comes amid continuing humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where around two million people remain in severely restricted conditions with limited access to food, medicine and basic services.

Although a ceasefire earlier this year reduced the intensity of fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, violence has continued, with hundreds reported killed since the truce began, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Flotilla organisers say their mission is intended to draw attention to the humanitarian situation and deliver aid through non-violent means.

Previous attempts to reach Gaza by sea have also been intercepted by Israeli forces, with activists detained and later deported.

The UK Foreign Office has not yet publicly commented on the latest incident.