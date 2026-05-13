Two Welsh castles shortlisted for ‘Oscars of the museums world’

Two south Wales castles have been shortlisted alongside some of the world’s most prestigious museums and galleries at this year’s Museums and Heritage Awards.

Cyfarthfa200, the campaign celebrating the 200th birthday of Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, has been shortlisted in the Marketing and Communications Campaign of the Year category.

Led by the Cyfarthfa Foundation and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, the campaign included a programme of over 200 events and exhibitions, highlighting the national and international importance of the Cyfarthfa site.

The bicentenary activities were amplified by a multi-channel marketing and engagement campaign, which drew happy birthday messages from Julien Macdonald, Steve Spiers, Owen Money and Ruth Jones.

From celebratory flags lining the streets of Merthyr Tydfil to high-profile digital engagement, the campaign strengthened Cyfarthfa as a key cultural destination. In 2025 its museum and art gallery saw a 75% increase in attendance over 2024.

Pride

Jess Mahoney, Chief Executive of the Cyfarthfa Foundation said: “We are so proud that the Cyfarthfa200 campaign has been shortlisted, and it is a privilege to represent Wales amongst such prestigious company at this year’s Museums and Heritage Awards.

“Cyfarthfa is a small museum with a big story to tell, and even bigger ambitions for the future. This recognition demonstrates the importance of the site, not just for the people of Merthyr Tydfil, but more widely.

“The success of the campaign would not be possible without all of the organisations and individuals who worked with us and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council to make Cyfarthfa200 such a fantastic success.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of our partners and collaborators for their support, and look forward to continuing to work together as we build on the momentum of this fantastic year.”

Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council Cllr Brent Carter added: “Huge congratulations to the Cyfarthfa Foundation and Museum on this prestigious shortlist. This fantastic achievement reflects the passion, dedication and excellence of everyone involved and celebrates the vital role they play in bringing our heritage to life for communities across Wales.”

Stories

Alongside this, the immersive storytelling project Wealth, power and dangerous liaisons at Caerphilly Castle has been shortlisted for Best Use of Digital – UK.

The challenge for Cadw and Jam Creative Studios was to tell the complex stories of medieval lordships, rebellion, greed, infidelity and revenge to a family audience across multiple spaces.

The story unfolds throughout the castle using projection mapping across props and rooms, culminating in the Great Hall where, in the words of protagonist Eleanor de Clare, things “fell apart”.

Her husband Hugh Despenser and uncle King Edward II are fleeing Queen Isabella and Roger Mortimer. The drama plays out across the castle’s walls and tapestries in an exciting chase scene.

Libby Warwick, Senior Producer at Jam Creative Studios, said: “It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Cadw to tell the story of Wales’ biggest castle and its inhabitants over the centuries. The magnificent fabric of the castle has been a fitting backdrop for the drama to play out across.

“Wealth, greed, betrayal and revenge have all played their part in this historic monument’s past and it’s been great fun sharing those stories in new and exciting ways.

“To be shortlisted alongside so many other great projects and organisations is testimony to Cadw’s ongoing ambition to protect Wales’ heritage for us all to keep.”

Awards

The Museums and Heritage Awards celebrate the very best museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions globally.

These shortlisted Welsh projects are up against other prestigious organisations including the Natural History Museum, Imperial War Museums, Southbank Centre and The National Gallery.

The ceremony to reveal the winners will take place on the evening of Wednesday 13 May 2026, at Hilton Park Lane, London.

This year’s shortlist, which includes entrants from all over the United Kingdom as well as museums and other cultural organisations in 10 other countries ranging from Malta to Australia and Spain, have been chosen by an independent panel of nine expert judges.

For more information and the full list of nominations, visit the Museums and Heritage Awards site here.