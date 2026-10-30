Two Welsh cinemas to hand out free bags of brand-new toffee popcorn this weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

This weekend two Welsh independent cinemas will be offering customers free toffee popcorn.

Free bags of the new popcorn flavour will be handed out between Friday 30 October and Sunday 01 November at Galeri Caernarfon and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, while stocks last.

Welsh snack brand Jones o Gymru is the second flavour in their popcorn range, joining the already-popular Sweet and Salty Popcorn, made with Halen Môn Sea Salt.

Jones prides itself on using the best quality Welsh ingredients. Churned and packed in Wales, Shirgar’s award-winning, traditional Welsh butter was a natural choice when it came to bringing the toffee flavour to life.

James Hughes, Jones o Gymru’s CEO, said: “When exploring new product opportunities, toffee (or ‘taffi’ in Welsh) popcorn was a no-brainer. It’s a classic cinema favourite, and we wanted to put a uniquely Welsh spin on it by using the very best quality ingredients.

“Shirgar shares our passion for celebrating exceptional produce, so we were delighted to work together to create a flavour that feels both familiar and distinctly Welsh. We can’t think of a better setting for people to try it for the first time than at some of Wales’ fantastic independent cinemas.”

The new popcorn flavour comes just 12 months after the launch of Jones o Gymru’s increasingly popular beef flavoured crisps — using real beef in the flavouring.

Jon Lewis, CEO of Gower View Foods – producers of Shirgar Welsh Butter – added: “Great ingredients make great products, and that’s exactly what this partnership is all about. Combining Shirgar’s rich butter with Jones o Gymru’s ambition to champion first-class Welsh produce has created a delicious new take on a classic cinema snack.

“Working with another Welsh food brand that shares our commitment to quality sourcing has been a pleasure, and we look forward to seeing cinema-goers enjoy the results.”

To try the new Shirgar Butter Toffee Popcorn here.