Two Welsh mums diagnosed with cancer encourage women to get their smear tests

Two Welsh mums who were diagnosed with cervical cancer are urging women to attend their potentially life-saving smear tests.

Rachel and Elizabeth, both from Gwent, have shared their stories as part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which aims to raise awareness of the risks of cervical cancer and how the illness can be prevented.

In 2019, Rachel, 44 years old, was suffering from abdominal pain and irregular bleeding between periods, but dismissed the signs as early symptoms of menopause.

After attending a routine smear test that year, abnormal cells were found and she was referred for further investigations. After severe cell changes were discovered, a biopsy then confirmed that Rachel with stage 1b cervical cancer.

With two young children at home, Rachel feared the worst when she received her diagnosis.

Rachel said: “I just remember the nurse saying it was curable, but all I could think was, ‘Oh God, this is happening, this is really happening,’ over and over. After an MRI, I was told I would need a radical hysterectomy and lymph node removal.

“Three weeks after the procedure, I went for my outpatient appointment to get my results. I was so nervous, but before I even sat down, the surgeon smiled and said, ‘Good news, by the way.’ He showed me the histology report, which confirmed no further treatment was needed.

“I am so thankful to the surgical team. I also bought flowers for the nurse at my GP practice who carried out my smear test. That test saved my life.”

In 2021, 46 year old Elizabeth attended a routine smear test and was advised to have another in a year’s time as her results had shown she was positive for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) but with no cell changes.

A year later, life events took over and Elizabeth missed her next cervical screening appointment.

In January 2023, Elizabeth finally had her smear test. This time, her results showed cell changes along with HPV, and so she was referred straight to the colposcopy unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr (YYF) for a biopsy. Just two weeks later, Elizabeth was told she had cervical cancer.

Following her diagnosis, Elizabeth had a series of scans and tests to ensure the cancer hadn’t spread and luckily, it hadn’t. In July 2023, she underwent a full hysterectomy.

Now, she returns to the colposcopy unit at YYF for regular checks to ensure she’s clear of HPV.

Elizabeth is extremely grateful to the team at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr for their support and expertise. She said: “The staff are lovely. I know the team really well now, they’re like part of my family. If I’m ever worried about anything, I know I can just call them.”

Both Rachel and Elizabeth are now hoping to use their experiences to highlight the importance of attending smear tests and catching cervical cancer at an early stage.

Rachel said: “I’m determined that something good comes from this experience. I’m passionate about raising awareness of smear tests and try to start conversations with other women – friends, colleagues, and family. As a result of sharing my story, seven women I know have booked their smear tests.

“I won’t deny that cancer has taken its toll on my mental health, but I appreciate every single day. The aftermath can be hard, which is why I believe it’s so important to make time for yourself and rest when you need to. Despite everything, I’ve tried really hard to stay positive. I remind myself to appreciate each day and keep smiling, even when it feels tough.”

Elizabeth said: “Smears are so simple, and the nurses who do them are well-trained. If you’re nervous, you can take someone with you. Even if you’ve had the HPV vaccine, it doesn’t cover all strains, so attending your cervical screening appointment is vital.

“I know it’s easy for life to take over, and as women, we tend to put everyone else before ourselves, but you need to make your health a priority. It could be a life-saving game changer.”

Rachel said: “To anyone who hasn’t had their smear test yet – please don’t be embarrassed. Brave the smear. It’s so very important.”

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the opening between the vagina and the womb (uterus), often referred to as the neck of the womb.

It can affect anyone with a cervix and, while most common in women aged 30 to 35, it can occur at any age. Nearly all cases are caused by infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

The risk can be reduced by attending regular cervical screening (smear tests), which aims to detect and treat abnormal cell changes before they become cancer. Cervical cancer usually develops slowly, and how serious it is depends on its size, whether it has spread, and the patient’s overall health.

You can find out more about cervical cancer on the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board website.