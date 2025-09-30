Two Welsh towns set to benefit from a £3 million government investment

Two Welsh towns are set to benefit from a £3m UK Government investment.

The cash uplift for Bridgend and Porthcawl comes as part of the new Pride in Place fund, which the UK Government says will “pioneer” a fresh way of deciding how public money is spent with local people getting to decide.

The funding will be used for a range of projects from improving parks and restoring empty buildings to revitalising high streets and investing in green spaces.

It could also be used for things like restoring heritage sites and improving transport links as well as enhancing town centres and boosting community safety.

Investment

It comes from a total of £214m allocated for Wales.

The scheme will also see nine areas get a sum of up to £20m each including Blaenau Gwent, Neath Port Talbot, Cardiff, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Chris Elmore who is the member of parliament for Bridgend and Porthcawl said: “Local people know our area better than anyone else – that’s why this funding will be spent differently. It’s a massive investment in our communities and all ideas are welcome.”