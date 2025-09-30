Two Welsh towns set to benefit from a £3 million government investment
Two Welsh towns are set to benefit from a £3m UK Government investment.
The cash uplift for Bridgend and Porthcawl comes as part of the new Pride in Place fund, which the UK Government says will “pioneer” a fresh way of deciding how public money is spent with local people getting to decide.
The funding will be used for a range of projects from improving parks and restoring empty buildings to revitalising high streets and investing in green spaces.
It could also be used for things like restoring heritage sites and improving transport links as well as enhancing town centres and boosting community safety.
Investment
It comes from a total of £214m allocated for Wales.
The scheme will also see nine areas get a sum of up to £20m each including Blaenau Gwent, Neath Port Talbot, Cardiff, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Chris Elmore who is the member of parliament for Bridgend and Porthcawl said: “Local people know our area better than anyone else – that’s why this funding will be spent differently. It’s a massive investment in our communities and all ideas are welcome.”
I thought Labour Govt in Wales want to decide their self where UK govt funding is spent in Wales, they kicked up enough fuss when Tories did it. Being compliant to London again despite faux angst from FM.
More Johnson-style crumbs from the wealthy capitol to placate the impoverished districts without any fundamental economic reform that tackles how the UK got itself into this highly centralised mess in the first place.
why is it always Bridgend gets the money,why not the valleys.The only time the valleys benefited was when we were in the European Union,yes Maesteg Town hall was funded by them.