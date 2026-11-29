Nation.Cymru Staff

Two Welsh universities are exploring closer institutional ties in a move that could reshape the way further and higher education is delivered across the region.

The governing councils of Aberystwyth University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have approved the next phase of their strategic collaboration, allowing discussions over possible new organisational structures to begin.

The governing councils’ decision builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two institutions in the summer, which sought to widen access to education, address the skills needs of the Welsh economy and strengthen Welsh-medium and bilingual education.

While no preferred structural model has been agreed, the universities will now explore how closer integration could benefit learners while preserving their respective identities, academic strengths and community ties within a financially sustainable framework.

The next phase will also examine the regulatory, governance and funding arrangements needed to deliver any proposed changes.

The universities have said the needs of learners will be “at the heart of this work”, with ambitions to create more flexible pathways between further and higher education, apprenticeships, and work-based learning and lifelong learning, alongside strengthening research.

‘Complementary strengths’

Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said: “Aberystwyth University and UWTSD have distinctive histories and identities, and many complementary strengths. We also share a deep commitment to Wales, to our communities, and to the transformative power of education.

“By exploring the organisational structures that could enable us to work more closely together, we have an opportunity to create clearer pathways for learners, strengthen strategically important provision and build a more resilient model for tertiary education.”

Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, added: “Our universities play an important role in the economic, social and cultural life of the regions we serve. By exploring new ways of working together, we can strengthen that contribution, support employers, and deliver greater benefits for our communities.

“The endorsement of our Councils gives us the mandate to begin the detailed work of exploring the structures that can best support those ambitions.

“Our ambition for our region and for world-leading academic provision here is at the heart of our discussions. Through our collaboration we have an opportunity to shape a bright future for tertiary education in Wales and I look forward to engaging widely as we progress this important development.”

The universities will now begin discussions with Welsh Government and Medr about the strategic, regulatory and practical considerations associated with the options available.