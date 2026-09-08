Two Welsh walks named among Britain’s most beautiful paths

Nation.Cymru Staff

Two Welsh walking routes have been named among Britain’s most beautiful paths in a new list selected by walking experts.

Writing in The Times, Jen and Sim Benson, authors of 100 Classic Country Walks, shared 12 of their favourite routes, celebrating the paths that guide walkers through Britain’s mountains, moorlands, countryside and communities.

While Somerset’s Strawberry Line was voted the nation’s favourite, the Bensons explain that “the UK now has nearly 140,000 miles of footpaths and bridleways — enough to circle the globe six times.”

However, thousands more miles of routes are thought to have been lost through development and disuse, with the Ramblers estimating around 49,000 miles of historic paths are currently missing from official maps.

Among the Bensons favourites was ‘The Precipice Walk’ which runs 3 miles from Dolgellau through Eryri and “packs the exhilaration of a high-level mountain walk without the leg work.”

Starting and ending at the small village of Llanfachreth, the walk explores part of the Nannau estate, which dates back to the 12th century, as well as myriad viewpoints, and a look at the Llyn Cynwch working reservoir on the way back.

Beginning at a high elevation, the route follows the contours of Foel Cynwch along well-maintained paths, offering an exposed, elevated walk without being particularly difficult.

In particular, the Bensons note the “far-reaching views north to the Moelwynion and Eryri’s loftier peaks, west to the Rhinogydd and along the Mawddach estuary to Barmouth then south to Cadair Idris, the Aran and Arenig ranges.” They recommend the “Quirky and unique” TH Roberts Café in Dolgellau to relax after.

For their second Welsh path, the Bensons chose the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal. The 35-mile waterway once transported coal, limestone, and iron ore across the Valleys, but is now a popular spot for ramblers.

The section the Bensons highlight runs for 6.8 miles from Abergavenny to Crickhowell, beginning in the village of Llanfoist and ending at Crickhowell Bridge just south of the town centre.

They highlight that the “deliciously peaceful walk” escapes feeling “samey”, as some canal towpaths do, thanks to the variety of nature along the bank, which includes buzzards, red kites, herons and dragonflies, as well as a range of mossy trees.

There are also several historic points of interest including locks, stone bridges and, on the opposite side of the Usk near Bridges 114–115, the Llangatwg Lime Kilns, as well as the Clydach Gorge, and Llangattock and Gilwern wharfs.

The Bensons suggest crossing the Crickhowell Bridge, which dates to the 1700s, and exploring the town, highlighting Bookish for its “lovely café”, and the Bear Hotel for pub lunch.

The full list of ‘Britain’s 12 most beautiful paths — our experts’ guide’ is available to read on The Times’ site here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.