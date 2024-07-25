Two winners receive Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal in historic first

In a historic first, the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal will be presented to two individuals – Penri Roberts and Linda Gittins – at this year’s National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

This is the first time for the Medal to be awarded to more than one person.

Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn was founded by Penri, Linda and the late Derec Williams for the Maldwyn National Eisteddfod in Machynlleth back in 1981. Since then, the company has become well known for iconic Welsh theatrical shows including ‘Ann!’, ‘Y Mab Darogan’ and ‘Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid’.

Over the past 40 years, Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn has provided invaluable experiences for young people in rural mid-Wales, and nurtured some of the most talented stars of UK musicals, with several starring in main roles in shows such as ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Les Miserables’.

Pride

Until this year, the Medal has been presented to an individual who has made a real contribution in their local area, with a particular emphasis on working with young people.

But this year, both Linda and Penri will be honoured on the Pavilion stage.

Linda said, “I am extremely proud to receive this Medal and very proud for Penri too. But as we accept the honour, we remember Derec.

“We worked as a trio, not as three individuals. The three of us founded Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn, and this Medal is as much for him as it is for us both.

“For the three of us, the show was important and its success and the enjoyment of the team and the cast was thanks in itself.

“I never imagined that we’d receive such an honour, so it was a great shcokc, and to be honest, I still can’t believe it,” she added.

Honour

Penri echoed Linda’s comments by adding. “I’m grateful to the Eisteddfod for such an honour, and I’d like to say that we’re also accepting the Medal on behalf of the late Derec Williams.

We were a trio composing and producing all the Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn shows and we were also three friends.”

Neither had expected to be nominated for the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal – let alone receive the honour.

Linda said it was a “tremendous shock” to be told that they’ll be the stars of the ceremony on the Pavilion stage this year.

Linda and Penri were told the big news during a rehearsal for their show ‘Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid’ which will tour Wales later this year.

“I found out that a TV crew wanted to film us rehearsing for an item, and was in the middle of explaining this when Alwyn Siôn came to stand in front of everyone and told me and Linda to sit down! And then, he told us about the Medal. Well, what a shock,” said Penri.

Fund

Sir TH Parry-Williams was an enthusiastic supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a fund was established to commemorate his valuable contribution to the Eisteddfod’s activities.

The fund is administered by the Sir Thomas Parry-Williams Trust.

Penri Roberts and Linda Gittins will receive the Medal on the Pavilion stage at 12:30 on Tuesday, 6 August.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod is held in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd from 3-10 August. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.eisteddfod.wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

