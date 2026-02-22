Two young men found dead in Eryri named locally

The two young men found dead on Yr Wyddfa have been named locally.

They have been named as Eddie Hill, 20, and Jayden Long, 19, from Norfolk.

Fears for the safety of the men were reported on Wednesday, sparking a large-scale search on the Eryri mountain range.

Mountain rescue teams battled snow and ice on Yr Wyddfa until the early hours of Thursday morning before resuming at 8am that day.

Both men were located and recovered and their families have been informed, North Wales Police said.

Jurgen Dissmann, chairman of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said: “I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two men who have tragically lost their lives.

“The team were tasked by North Wales Police and launched an extensive multi-agency operation in full winter conditions.

“Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.

“Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for.”