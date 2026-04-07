Ty Glas railway station reopens following major upgrades

Transport for Wales (TfW) has reopened Ty Glas railway station following the completion of a major programme of work.

The station in northern Cardiff was closed in June 2025 whilst 10 months of improvement works were carried out.

While the level crossing reopened to the public in October 2025 following essential safety improvements, work has continued at the station to deliver the remaining upgrades to modernise it as part of the South Wales Metro project.

The key upgrades included extending the platform by 16 metres and adding a renewed crossing surface with a safer route linking the station to the crossing.

The station has also been made more accessible for passengers with the inclusion of level boarding.

With the necessary work now completed the station reopened on 4 April to customers travelling on the Coryton line.

TfW says the upgrades were essential to enable its new electric Class 756 tri‑mode trains – part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment in new trains that were introduced to the Coryton line last year – to stop at Ty Glas for the first time.

The Class 756 fleet has averaged over 90% reliability over the past six months.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at TfW, said: “Reopening Ty Glas station marks the end of a major programme of work and the beginning of a safer, more modern travel experience for our customers.

“These upgrades were essential to support our quieter, faster accelerating electric trains and to ensure the safety of the many people who use the level crossing each day.

“We’d like to thank the communities along the Coryton line for their patience and understanding throughout the closure.

“The completion of these works represents a significant step forward in the ongoing transformation of the South Wales Metro, and TfW is pleased that customers can now benefit from the new Class 756 trains at Ty Glas station for the first time.”