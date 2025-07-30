Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives fundraising tournament to return in September

Following the conclusion of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, football fans across Wales are being invited to take part in Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament this September.

Sponsored for the second year running by V12 Retail Finance, Tŷ Hafan Football Fives tournament takes place on 25 September and is open to women’s and mixed teams as well as men’s teams.

Tŷ Hafan is one of only two children’s hospices in Wales and supported more than 750 families of children and young people with life-shortening conditions last year. More than 80% of Tŷ Hafan’s care costs are generated by donations from the public in Wales and beyond, via a range of fundraising activities such as Football Fives.

‘Team spirit’