Tyre and MOT centre proposed on historic waterside plot

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

The development of a tyre and MOT centre on a long standing vacant plot on a historic waterside site in north Wales will come before planners.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received a full application for the erection of the vehicle depot on Ffordd St Helen’s, in Caernarfon – an area of the town with a long history of industrial use.

The application has been made by Lee Davitt and Thomas Hughes, of Gwynedd Teiars next door.

The application has been submitted through the agent Alan Owen, of A.L.I Building Design, of Llanrug.

Gwynedd Teiars and the proposed new building are located next to Afon Seiont.

It is near the site of the former Union foundry, later the famous De Winton ironworks, and is also opposite the Welsh Highland Railway.

The plans state the proposed building , on a 270 square metre plot, could create one full-time and two part-time jobs.

Once built, the depot is expected to be open for service from 8.30am – 5.30pm, from Mondays to Fridays and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

It would remain closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The proposal says the development will also provide room for four car parking spaces.

The new building’s walls and roof are to be made of grey box profile sheeting, and ivory coloured render, with grey PVC-u windows and will have roller shutter doors.

The plans also include a mezzanine first floor area for storage.

Internally, the scheme also includes a vehicle standing area, as well as a range of vehicle testing equipment including headlight tester, scissor lift, jacking beam, and roller brake tester.

