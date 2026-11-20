Nation Cymru staff

A recycling company director has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after inspectors found waste tyres piled up without the fire breaks needed to limit the spread of a blaze.

Glyndwr Phillips, director of GP Tyre Recycling Limited, pleaded guilty to two environmental offences linked to the operation of a tyre recycling site near Carmarthen.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court imposed a 12-month community order at a hearing on 24 September. The district judge accepted that the offences were deliberate and ordered Phillips to pay Natural Resources Wales (NRW) its full prosecution costs of £11,035.50. The costs are to be paid at £300 a month, with the first payment due within 28 days.

The offences related to the acceptance, storage and treatment of waste tyres in excess of the limits allowed under the site’s exemption from environmental permitting requirements.

NRW began investigating in 2022 after receiving reports that excessive quantities of tyres were being stored at the site. Its officers gave advice and warnings, but subsequent inspections found that the amount of waste continued to rise.

By February 2024, NRW estimated that more than 100 tonnes of tyre waste had accumulated. The regulator said this was well above the exemption limits and meant the site was operating without the environmental permit it needed.

Inspectors found that whole and shredded tyres had been stored without the required fire breaks. NRW said the way the waste was stored posed a substantial fire risk, with potential consequences for nearby communities and the environment.

The regulator said it had repeatedly reminded Phillips of the exemption conditions and told him he would need to apply for a permit if the amount of waste continued to grow. NRW said Phillips told officers he would apply, but failed to comply with several enforcement notices and gave no credible reason for doing so.

Ed Davies, NRW’s industry and waste regulation team leader, said: “Mr Phillips was repeatedly made aware of his legal responsibilities and the risks posed by the excessive storage of waste tyres at the site.”

Mr Davies said businesses handling waste also had to keep accurate records of where it came from and where it went. He said failing to provide waste transfer documents when required prevented regulators from checking whether waste was being managed lawfully.

He added: “By failing to take the necessary action, he put the environment and local community at risk.”