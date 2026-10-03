Tyson Fury to invite ‘old pal’ Donald Trump on ring walk for Anthony Joshua bout

Tyson Fury is to invite Donald Trump to join him on his ring walk for his ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11.

Fury met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June wearing a ‘Donald Trump for Prime Minister’ cap after having his United States travel ban lifted by the US President.

Now he wants Trump to join his procession to the ring at the 80,000 capacity Principality Stadium.

Fury said: “I’ll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available.

“Probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the President of the United States.”

Fury insists his clash with Joshua is merely preparation for his true priority – a trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk, to whom he has lost twice already.

He said: “I don’t have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I’m using this bum as a warm-up for Usyk.

“This is a bum to me and I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out he won’t know what time it is. And then I want the rabbit (Usyk) in New York City.

“This year will be the most active year for me since 2018. This’ll be my third fight, I’m literally match fit.

“I’ve done 12 rounds with a 6ft 8in Arslanbek Makhmudov and I’ve done seven rounds with another 6ft 7in behemoth in Mariusz Wach. And then I’m going to do whatever rounds with AJ, who’s another 6ft 6in guy.

“Let’s not pull any punches here. I’m firing on all cylinders at the moment. I feel fantastic. I’m 38 years young.”