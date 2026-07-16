U-turn spares Welsh coastguard volunteers from call-out payment cuts

Nation.Cymru staff

Volunteer coastguard rescue officers across Wales will continue to receive payments for emergency call-outs after the UK Government abandoned controversial plans to move to an expenses-only system.

The decision follows warnings from Welsh MPs that scrapping the payments could undermine emergency response along the Welsh coast by driving experienced volunteers out of the service.

Transport minister Keir Mather confirmed the proposed changes, which had been due to take effect in September, would no longer go ahead after concerns raised by Coastguard Rescue Officers.

“Having listened to the views and testimonies of Coastguard Rescue Officers first hand, I can confirm that the move to the expenses-only volunteer model in September will not go ahead, and that current arrangements will remain in place,” he told the House of Commons.

The proposals would have affected around 3,000 Coastguard Rescue Officers across the UK.

The changes stemmed from a Court of Appeal ruling which found that volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers could be classed as workers when undertaking paid duties. In response, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) proposed replacing the existing system of hourly call-out and training payments with an expenses-only model.

The plans prompted widespread concern among volunteers and MPs, amid fears experienced officers would leave the service and recruitment would become more difficult.

Wales is served mainly by two Coastguard rescue areas covering the north, mid and south coasts.

In Gwynedd alone, around 80 volunteers serve at stations including Aberdaron, Abersoch, Bangor, Barmouth, Criccieth, Dinas Dinlle, Porthdinllaen and Tywyn. Ynys Môn is served by teams based at Cemaes, Holyhead, Moelfre, Penmon and Rhosneigr.

Last month, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi warned that removing the payments would force some volunteers to choose between responding to emergencies and earning a living.

‘Deep concern’

Welcoming the Government’s decision, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “This is excellent news for the dedicated men and women of HM Coastguard who give up their time to protect lives along our coastline.

“The original proposals caused deep concern among Coastguard Rescue Officers and the communities that depend on them.

“While nobody joins the Coastguard to make money, the call-out payments recognise the significant commitment they make and help ensure people can continue to serve.

“I am pleased that ministers have listened to the strength of feeling from coastguard teams, MPs and coastal communities and have decided not to proceed with these cuts.

“I pay tribute to all those who campaigned against these proposals and to every Coastguard Rescue Officer who continues to provide an invaluable public service. Their dedication deserves recognition and respect.”

Mr Mather said ministers had concluded that the evidence underpinning the original proposals was not sufficiently detailed and that the Government would now work with Coastguard Rescue Officers on an alternative approach.

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