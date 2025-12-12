UEFA unlikely to change stance on Russia despite Olympic Summit recommendations

Senior figures within European football believe it will not be possible to reinstate Russia to international competitions even at youth level until a political settlement has been reached.

The Olympic Summit recommended on Thursday that youth athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete under their national flags, with international federations asked to consider how to make it work.

It would mark the biggest step towards allowing Russia back into international sport since their athletes were banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA did consider readmitting Russia to under-17 competitions back in 2023 but ultimately backed away from the plan.

The Press Association understands there remains scepticism within the European game about the practicalities of readmitting Russia, even at youth level.

Russia could be readmitted to FIFA and UEFA but sources have pointed out that while the political situation remains unresolved, many countries would still refuse to play against them or even admit them onto their soil.

Agreement has still to be reached on a peace plan, with Ukraine having pushed back on a settlement proposed by the United States.

An Olympic Summit statement issued on Thursday said youth athletes from Russia and Belarus “should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments – sport is their access to hope, and a way to show that all athletes can respect the same rules and each other”.

The Summit also recommended that international sport federations lift a ban on Belarus staging events, but kept the ban in place for Russia.