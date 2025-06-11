UK agrees to ‘fluid border’ between Gibraltar and Spain

The UK has agreed to a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, clearing the way to finalise a post-Brexit deal on the territory with the EU.

Under the agreement, checks will not be required on people crossing the border.

There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

‘Breakthrough’

Talks on rules governing the border have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

