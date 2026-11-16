UK and allies urge Israel to let aid into Gaza after flooding

The UK Government has called on Israel to let aid into Gaza which has been hit by by recent flooding and is facing a “dire” humanitarian situation.

The call, made in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the UK, Australia, Canada and Italy, stated there can be no further delay and “immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza” must be allowed.

Critical supplies and 150,000 tents are waiting to be allowed into Gaza ahead of winter, they said.

Recent flooding from “only the first storm of the winter” has deepened the suffering of people desperately in need of shelter and assistance.

The statement adds: “Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza.

“This situation is entirely reversible – and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the heavy rains have caused widespread flooding, collapsed damaged buildings, damaged shelters and humanitarian facilities and disrupted essential services.

Thousands of people had been affected and most Palestinians in Gaza remain displaced.