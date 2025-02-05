UK and Denmark will work together on Greenland security – Danish PM

The Danish premier has been seeking support from EU allies over claims by US President Donald Trump that he wants to take over the island, an autonomous territory within Denmark, which she insists is not for sale.

But Number 10 has refused to be drawn over whether Britain would back America or Denmark in the dispute as it aims both to keep Mr Trump onside and strengthen ties with European partners.

Asked whether she had received support from the UK Prime Minister on the issue of Greenland during their meeting on Tuesday, Ms Frederiksen said: “We had a very good meeting.

“I consider UK as one of our biggest and most important allies, and he is a close friend and colleague to me and to Denmark.

“We have agreed tonight that we will work closely together on the Arctic region and the need for ensuring the security environment in what we call the High North, including Greenland and the Arctic region in general.

“So it was a very good meeting, and not only looking at the Arctic region, we have agreed to work closer together on defence and deterrence and on the different security issues that are surrounding us in these years.”