UK and Denmark will work together on Greenland security – Danish PM
The UK and Denmark have agreed to “work closely together” on ensuring the security of the Artic region including Greenland, the Danish prime minister said as the country faces a diplomatic row with the US over the territory.
Mette Frederiksen said Britain was “one of our closest and most important allies” and described Sir Keir Starmer as a “close friend” after the two leaders met for a working dinner in Downing Street on Tuesday.
Allies
The Danish premier has been seeking support from EU allies over claims by US President Donald Trump that he wants to take over the island, an autonomous territory within Denmark, which she insists is not for sale.
But Number 10 has refused to be drawn over whether Britain would back America or Denmark in the dispute as it aims both to keep Mr Trump onside and strengthen ties with European partners.
Asked whether she had received support from the UK Prime Minister on the issue of Greenland during their meeting on Tuesday, Ms Frederiksen said: “We had a very good meeting.
“I consider UK as one of our biggest and most important allies, and he is a close friend and colleague to me and to Denmark.
“We have agreed tonight that we will work closely together on the Arctic region and the need for ensuring the security environment in what we call the High North, including Greenland and the Arctic region in general.
“So it was a very good meeting, and not only looking at the Arctic region, we have agreed to work closer together on defence and deterrence and on the different security issues that are surrounding us in these years.”
Nato
In a readout issued later in the evening, Downing Street said Sir Keir had “paid tribute” to “the important role Denmark was playing” in the security of the High North region of Nordic territories including Greenland.
“The Prime Minister hosted the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, at Downing Street this evening,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.
“The leaders reflected on the EU Council dinner last night, and the Prime Minister said he was pleased to have been able to set out his vision for a closer UK and EU relationship that would benefit all sides through greater growth and enhanced defence and security cooperation.
“Both agreed on the need to strengthen European defence capabilities, including through Nato.
“Turning to security in the High North and Arctic region, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the important role Denmark was playing and welcomed their recent announcement of a new military package to defend the Arctic from hostile activity.
“Both leaders agreed to step up joint cooperation to address threats in the Arctic and High North, working with allies through Nato and JEF Partners.
“Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister welcomed the Danish Prime Minister’s reflections on the current battlefield situation and the leaders underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine’s forces for the long term, putting them in the strongest possible position.
“The Prime Minister welcomed Denmark’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding he looked forward to working closely with Prime Minister Frederiksen during this time, including on the shared challenge of migration”.
