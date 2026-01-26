UK and European nations to sign new deal on North Sea offshore wind projects

The UK and its European allies will sign a new clean energy pact to bring an “unprecedented fleet” of offshore wind projects to the North Sea that will supply multiple nations, the Department for Energy Security has said.

The Hamburg Declaration includes Germany, Norway, France and Denmark and aims to “escape the fossil fuel rollercoaster” and power homes and businesses across the continent, it added.

It will be signed at a summit in the German port city on Monday – three years after North Sea countries pledged to build 300GW of offshore wind in that sea by 2050, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “weaponisation” of European energy supplies.

North Sea countries will agree to deliver 100GW of that offshore wind power through joint clean energy projects, including wind farms at sea that are linked between multiple countries.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement: “We are standing up for our national interest by driving for clean energy, which can get the UK off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and give us energy sovereignty and abundance.

“After our record renewables auction, we today go further by signing a clean energy security pact with European allies to ensure we maximise the clean energy potential for the North Sea.”

The Government expects industry will respond by unveiling new projects to end Europe’s “reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets controlled by petrostates and dictators”.

An agreement on connecting the offshore grid between Britain, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands is also expected to be signed at the Future of the North Seas Summit.

The statement of intent is to focus on speeding up delivery by joint planning, cost sharing and market arrangements.

A framework to deepen German and UK collaboration on subsea energy infrastructure is also to be agreed.

The partnership would “put UK firms at the forefront of grid technology”, the Government said.

Agreements will also be made between Nato and Europe, particularly on cyber security co-operation in the North Sea.

Germany’s minister of economics and energy Katherina Reiche said: “The North Sea is a strategic key area for Europe’s energy and supply security.

“By planning expansion, grids and industry together and implementing them across borders, we are creating clean and affordable energy, strengthening our industrial base and increasing Europe’s strategic sovereignty.

“Today’s investment pact provides reliable perspectives for the offshore sector, secures creation of value in Europe and brings future-proof jobs.”

The head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, which represents thousands of UK firms, welcomed the co-operation with European allies.

William Bain added in the statement: “The commitments set out in the Hamburg Declaration will deliver on that, allowing our businesses to work on joint projects on renewables, interconnectors and other vital energy infrastructure.

“But we must not stop there. Action is also needed to ensure the competitiveness of oil and gas extraction and refining in the UK.

“This is a vital part of our energy mix in an uncertain world where we face multiple geopolitical and security threats.”

He said the current tax regime remains unsustainable and that the energy profits levy – the windfall tax on oil and gas companies – will have a negative impact on jobs and investment if it is not changed.

Mr Bain added: “The Government must move to the recently announced oil and gas price mechanism as soon as possible, 2030 will be too late.”

Offshore hydrogen exports from the UK, and carbon capture and storage need to be explored too, he said, adding that European partners have focused on those aspects for energy security.