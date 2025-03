UK and Ireland set to agree enhanced co-operation at summit

The two leaders will also host a roundtable meeting with industry figures from a number of sectors across the UK and Ireland, including tech and energy.Sir Keir said: “As our closest neighbour, our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home.“Now more than ever we must work with like-minded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.”Mr Martin said the summit is “one of the most significant bilateral engagements” between the two governments “in a generation”.He said it “shows the resolve of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I to put in place the building blocks to bring strategic co-operation between our two countries to a new level”.