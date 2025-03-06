Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK and Ireland set to agree enhanced co-operation at summit

06 Mar 2025 2 minute read
Taoiseach Micheal Martin arriving at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin to meet with Irish President Michael D Higgins to be presented the Seal of Office. Image: Maxwell’s/PA Wire
The UK and Ireland are set to agree a new programme of enhanced co-operation at a summit in Liverpool.Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin will lead delegations of their respective Cabinet colleagues in the first of a new series of annual UK-Ireland summits.It is expected that they will agree a wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic cooperation between Ireland and the UK, entitled UK-Ireland 2030, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.This is set to include closer collaboration on energy with a new data-sharing programme to enable commercial developers to increase offshore production.

Roundtable

The two leaders will also host a roundtable meeting with industry figures from a number of sectors across the UK and Ireland, including tech and energy.Sir Keir said: “As our closest neighbour, our partnership with Ireland is testament to the importance of working with international partners to deliver for people at home.“Now more than ever we must work with like-minded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security.”Mr Martin said the summit is “one of the most significant bilateral engagements” between the two governments “in a generation”.He said it “shows the resolve of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I to put in place the building blocks to bring strategic co-operation between our two countries to a new level”.

Investments

As part of the summit, Ireland has announced new investments into the UK worth £185.5 million, which the Government says could create more than 2,500 jobs across the country.On Wednesday night Sir Keir and Mr Martin co-hosted a reception to celebrate cultural links between the UK and Ireland.The summits were announced by the Prime Minister and then Taoiseach Simon Harris during a meeting in Dublin last September.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeff
Jeff
4 hours ago

Somewhere in all of this I hope the PM is sounding out joining this fantastic club.

0
Reply
Walter Hunt
Walter Hunt
35 minutes ago

In 1999, the Irish Air Corp decommissioned the last of its 6 obsolete French Fouga CM170 Magister fighter jets. At present the ROI’s air force consists of 8 Pilatus PC-9M (which are basically trainers) and the ROI relies on a not-very-well-kept secret agreement for the RAF to police its airspace. (it is not clear whether the ROI pays the UK anything for this. The Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey make annual contributions to the UK for their defence through common service agreements).    According to the Irish Times (1.3.2025). Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris has said he is now… Read more »

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.