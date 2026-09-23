UK announces first military squadron to protect satellites in space

Jessica Coates, Press Association

The UK is to launch its first military unit dedicated to defending satellites in a bid to counter growing threats in space.

The RAF squadron will protect satellites used to warn of incoming missile attacks, provide communications and help guide ships, the Ministry of Defence said.

The No III Space Effects Squadron will be announced by Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth at the UK’s Space Power Conference on Wednesday, where Defence Secretary Wes Streeting will warn the UK must “keep pace in the new space race”.

Mr Streeting is expected to say: “Control of the waves was the essential ingredient in 19th century deterrence.

“That is why Britain built the finest naval power in history. In the 20th century it was control of the skies, and so we built a world class air force to protect us. This century will depend on control of space.”

The new squadron is expected to comprise “tens of people” when it launches, the Defence Secretary said when he appeared on LBC Radio on Wednesday morning.

“That’s a good, wise level of resource,” Mr Streeting added.

“I suspect we’ll see this grow over time but, for now, this is the right level of resource that we can be pleased about where we are and where this country sits in relation to the space race, and the science and the technology that we have here in the UK.”

He also told the broadcaster: “What we know about space, as with every other domain, is that there are adversaries out there who are developing the capability to disrupt and to harm our interests.

“And that’s why, in addition to the capability we already have in space and the early warning systems we have, we are deploying new capability that enables us to deter and to disrupt ourselves.

“So this is, I think, probably I’d describe it as the latest iteration of what has been a long-running space race.”

The announcement comes after the release of a new Government strategy earlier this month designed to strengthen defences against threats from space.

SaxaVord Spaceport, on the island of Unst, Shetland, at the northernmost point of the UK, is set to receive a further £30 million in support through the UK Space Strategy.

The strategy sets out funding of £7.8 billion across the space sector up to 2030.

Included in the funding is £2.8 billion for the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit and Skynet defence communications programme.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds previously said the Government wanted to strengthen the UK’s ability to launch satellites.

Mr Reynolds said: “As space becomes a new frontier of economic and military competition, this plan will help keep Britain secure by strengthening our ability to launch satellites, detect threats and protect the services people rely on every day.”

A number of companies plan to use SaxaVord Spaceport as a hub for commercial rockets, hoping to tap into global demand for satellite launches.

German company Rocket Factory Augsburg is working towards the first vertical orbital test flight from UK soil, while HyImpulse is preparing for a sub-orbital launch campaign.

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