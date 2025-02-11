UK announces sanctions against Russian cyber crime network

The UK has brought sanctions against a Russian organisation facilitating cyber attacks, as David Lammy pledged to crack down on “Russia’s lawless cyber underworld”.

Ministers have announced measures against six individuals as well as the firms ZSERVERS and XHOST Internet Solutions LP. Sanctions have also been announced by the US.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) described ZSERVERS as providing infrastructure for cyber criminals carrying out ransomware attacks against the UK.

A ransomware attack is when bad actors breach a system and access files, usually either stealing them or locking them on that system. Payment will then be demanded – often in cryptocurrency – under the guise of the files being released, although this is not always guaranteed.