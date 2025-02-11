UK announces sanctions against Russian cyber crime network
The UK has brought sanctions against a Russian organisation facilitating cyber attacks, as David Lammy pledged to crack down on “Russia’s lawless cyber underworld”.
Ministers have announced measures against six individuals as well as the firms ZSERVERS and XHOST Internet Solutions LP. Sanctions have also been announced by the US.
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) described ZSERVERS as providing infrastructure for cyber criminals carrying out ransomware attacks against the UK.
A ransomware attack is when bad actors breach a system and access files, usually either stealing them or locking them on that system. Payment will then be demanded – often in cryptocurrency – under the guise of the files being released, although this is not always guaranteed.
Threat
Responding to Tuesday’s measures, he said: “Putin has built a corrupt mafia state driven by greed and ruthlessness.
“It is no surprise that the most unscrupulous extortionists and cyber criminals run rampant from within his borders.
“This Government will continue to work with partners to constrain the Kremlin and the impact of Russia’s lawless cyber underworld. We must counter their actions at every opportunity to safeguard the UK’s national security and deliver on our plan for change.”
Last year the UK, US and Australia all sanctioned the Russian leader of LockBit, one of the world’s most prolific ransomware groups.
According to the FCDO, LockBit affiliates have used ZSERVERS in their targeting of the UK with ransomware attacks.
Proposals
“We have already announced new world-first proposals to deter ransomware attacks and destroy their business model.
“With these targeted sanctions and the full weight of our law enforcement, we are countering the threats we face to protect our national security, a foundation of our Plan for Change, and our economy.”
A statement from the US Department of the Treasury said that the trilateral response “underscores our collective resolve” to protect national security.
Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T Smith said in a statement: “Ransomware actors and other cyber criminals rely on third-party network service providers like Zservers to enable their attacks on US and international critical infrastructure.”
