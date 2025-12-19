UK car production falls, says new report

Car and commercial vehicle production fell last month, new figures show.

Car output was down by 1.7% compared with a year ago while there was a 78% drop in the number of commercial vehicles built.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 63,126 cars and 2,806 commercial vehicles were built in November.

It was the fourth successive monthly decline in car production.

Cars built for the UK market rose by 46.9% to 14,589 while output for export declined by 10% as shipments to the top five export markets – the EU, US, Turkey, China and Japan – all fell.

In total, 48,537 cars were produced for global markets, representing more than three quarters of total output.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “Car production is normalising following August’s cyber incident and, with the manufacture of a new EV model starting this week in Sunderland, the sector can look forward with some optimism.

“Growth is expected next year, with the industry poised to reap the benefits of recent UK Government backing – notably new funding, modernised trade deals and efforts to reduce energy costs.

“The growth this package seeks to create, however, would be undermined if the UK becomes the main unintended victim of new EU local content requirements.

“We must instead work on a pragmatic and inclusive approach, one which protects and enhances competitiveness across the European automotive ecosystem.”