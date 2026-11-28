Argentina had called for the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to order a halt to the Sea Lion project as part of its claim to sovereignty over the Falklands.

The UK has called on Argentina to end its “economic pressure” on the Falklands after an international court rejected Buenos Aires’s bid to block oil drilling off the islands.

But in a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga on Saturday, the court rejected Argentina’s arguments, saying there did not appear to be any basis for believing it had jurisdiction because the tribunal is unable to rule on questions of sovereignty.

Following the decision, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves said the outcome was “a vindication of the UK’s robust legal defence and strategy”.

In a joint statement, they said: “Argentina sought to stop the Falkland Islanders making their own sovereign decisions and failed in this attempt.

“The UK has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, our sovereignty and sovereign rights over the surrounding maritime areas, and the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders.

“We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands.”

At a hearing in November, Argentina said drilling should not be allowed until the issue of sovereignty had been resolved and asked ITLOS to issue a temporary injunction until a full arbitration hearing could be held.

But Ms Reeves said such an order would have “devastating consequences” for the Falkland Islanders and prevent them from developing their natural resources “as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination”.

On Saturday, Mr Kamga said 18 judges had voted to reject Argentina’s claims, while three voted to uphold them.

The Sea Lion development is a joint venture in the South Atlantic Ocean between British and Israeli companies, and contains an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, previously described the companies’ activities as unlawful and launched economic sanctions on people and firms involved in oil exploration around the islands.

In response to the ITLOS decision, Mr Milei insisted in a statement that the islands “are Argentine”.

According to a translation of his statement, he said the decision was “not the last word” and his government would “keep taking all necessary action” to prevent oil extraction around the Falklands.

Mr Milei also urged Argentina’s congress to pass his proposed “national sovereignty defence” law that would impose sanctions on businesses and individuals involved in oil projects around the islands.

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falklands, which it calls Las Malvinas, and invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a war which saw a British taskforce despatched to successfully retake the territory.

The Falkland Islanders themselves have repeatedly expressed a desire to remain British, with a referendum in 2013 seeing 99.8% voting to remain an Overseas Territory.

A hearing on Argentina’s bid to block oil drilling off the Falklands is expected to take place at a later date, with Mr Kamga saying Saturday’s decision did not prejudice the outcome of the case.