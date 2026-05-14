UK economy records strongest quarterly growth in a year

The UK economy has recorded the strongest quarterly growth in a year over the first three months of 2026 with a surprise spurt in activity after the Iran war began, figures show.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.6% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was higher than the 0.5% growth that most economists had been expecting, and marks the highest since the first quarter of 2025.

The ONS also said GDP increased by 0.3% in March, surprising economists who had been expecting growth to slow following the onset of the war in the Middle East.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Growth picked up in the first quarter of the year, led by broad-based increases across the services sector.

“Within that wholesale, computer programming and advertising performed particularly well.

“Production also grew slightly, while construction returned to growth, though only partly reversing weakness at the end of last year.”