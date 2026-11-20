European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the deal marks a “turning point” in post-Brexit relations between the UK and the bloc.

Andy Burnham has said a “landmark” deal with the European Union will benefit every person in the UK.

The package includes agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme which could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent.

The Prime Minister also said the UK would participate in the EU’s action plan to tackle small boat crossings in the English Channel, marking a “very significant step forward”.

Ms von der Leyen said the UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday was a sign of “good old friends that are rejuvenating the friendship”.

But tensions still remain, with a six-month deadline put on reaching an agreement over EU demands to cut tuition fees for students from member states studying at British universities.

Officials in Brussels had indicated that implementation of the deal announced on Friday could be affected if the tuition fees issue is not resolved.

But the UK insisted the deal is done and dates for when the agreements come into force would be set out in a joint statement with the EU and are not conditional on the fees issue.