UK-EU summit date set as Starmer seeks to put ‘Britain at heart of Europe’

Helen Corbett in Evian-les-Bains and David Hughes, Press Association

Sir Keir Starmer said Britain would be at the “heart of Europe” ahead of a key summit with the EU’s leaders in Brussels.

The second EU-UK summit will take place in Brussels on July 22 as part of the Labour administration’s attempt to reset relations with the bloc a decade on from the Brexit vote.

The planned meeting comes as Sir Keir fights for his political future with the prospect of a Labour leadership challenge.

The date for the summit was announced as Sir Keir met the EU’s leaders in the margins of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Sir Keir said: “My Labour Government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe.

“Together we will tackle the cost of living, boost jobs and create opportunities for young people.”

A youth mobility deal, allowing British and EU member state citizens under 30 to live, work and study in each other’s countries, is set to be agreed at the summit.

But there have been wranglings over tuition fees for EU students in England, UK calls for a cap on the numbers who can take part in the scheme and uncertainty over the willingness of European nations to issue visas for British youths.

Sir Keir met both European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa at the G7.

Mr Costa said: “Close EU–UK cooperation is essential for our shared European security, resilience, and prosperity.

“We are working closely together to make our upcoming second summit in Brussels on 22 July a success.”