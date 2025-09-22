Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK experts condemn paracetamol ‘fearmongering’ expected from Trump officials

22 Sep 2025 3 minute read
US President Donald Trump attends the opening of the Trump International Golf Links, the president’s new golf course on the Menie Estate in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

UK experts have condemned “fearmongering” in the US after it was reported Donald Trump’s administration will say there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

Scientists have hit back, with one saying the claim “risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves”.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is expected to say Tylenol – which is paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause of autism.

‘Answer’

The newspaper said a federal report is also expected to recommend a specific type of the vitamin folate as a way to treat the disorder.

Mr Trump said on Saturday: “I think we found an answer to autism.”

In the UK, the NHS website says “paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby”.

Dr Monique Botha, associate professor in social and developmental psychology at Durham University, said: “There are many studies which refute a link, but the most important was a Swedish study of 2.4 million births published in 2024 which used actual sibling data and found no relationship between exposure to paracetamol in utero and subsequent autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.

“This suggests no causal effect of paracetamol in autism.”

Dr Botha added: “There is no robust evidence or convincing studies to suggest there is any causal relationship and any conclusions being drawn to the contrary are often motivated, under-evidenced, and unsupported by the most robust methods to answering this question.

“I am exceptionally confident in saying that no relationship exists.

“Similarly, pain relief for pregnant women is woefully lacking and paracetamol is a much safer pain relief option during pregnancy than basically any other alternative and we need to take pain seriously for women, including whilst pregnant.

“The fearmongering will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy.

“Further, it risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves and reinvigorates the long pattern of maternal shame and blame as we’ve seen re-emerge repeatedly over the last 70 years where we try to pay the fault of autism at the mother’s door one way or another.”

‘Complications’

Dimitrios Siassakos, professor in obstetrics and gynaecology at University College London and honorary consultant in obstetrics at University College London Hospital (UCLH), said: “Autism results from several factors, often combined, particularly genetic predisposition, and sometimes low oxygen at the time of birth as a result of complications.

“Research has shown that any apparent marginal increase as a result of paracetamol/acetaminophen use in pregnancy tends to disappear when the analyses take into account the factors that matter most.

“For example, in studies looking at siblings, any association disappeared – it was the family history that mattered and not the use of paracetamol.

“Undue focus on paracetamol would risk preventing families from using one of the safest medications to use in pregnancy when needed.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Amir
Amir
1 hour ago

What a bunch of clowns in charge if such an important country.

4
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
1 hour ago

This from the ‘drink bleach’ guy. All anyone needs to remember when hearing from him, his cohorts and followers both sides of the pond is this statement, NOTHING THEY SAY.

4
Reply
Alwyn Evans
Alwyn Evans
1 hour ago

Kennedy will have been responsible for more deaths in the USA than many an epidemic

4
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
52 minutes ago

RFK doing this. He has absolutely no qualifications, baked his brain on heroine for 14 years and now head of the medical department in the US. He is also a vaccine denier and all round nut job. And RKF is advising the head nut job in the US that thinks injecting bleach is a good thing. Measles is rising rapidly in a nation that had all but wiped it out. Because of trump and RFK. The next outbreak of something like covid with that idiot in charge is going to cost millions of lives. Remember RFK said he can diagnose… Read more »

0
Reply
Adam
Adam
44 minutes ago

Another very solid reason to distance the UK from this complete lunatic.

1
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
6 minutes ago
Reply to  Adam

Indeed. He’s giving me a headache. Pass me the paracetamols.

0
Reply
Dai Ponty
Dai Ponty
16 minutes ago

You have to admit Yankee land is run by crazy people the sad thing is thousands believe these lunatics and the same goes for people in the U K

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.