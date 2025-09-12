Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK exports to US remain below pre-tariff levels despite improvement

12 Sep 2025 2 minute read
United States President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders – Image: Aaron Schwartz / PA media

UK exports to the US improved again last month but remained below pre-tariff levels as firms continue to recover from disruption to trade.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that exports to the US rose by £0.8 billion to £4.7 billion in July.

This marked the highest level since March, before President Trump’s administration announced its major tariffs programme.

Exports remained significantly below the £6.1 billion peak of exports prior to the new tariff rules after firms shipped goods to the US in large numbers in preparation for the shake-up.

Meanwhile, imports to the UK from the US slipped by £0.5 billion to £4.6 billion, representing the lowest level since November last year.

Demand

Total good imports into the UK rose by £2.7 billion, or 5.4%, of the month, with stronger demand for products from both EU and non-EU countries.

The value of exports from the UK overseas increased by £1.9 billion, or 6.6%, for the month.

The figures also showed that the UK’s trade deficit for goods and services widened by £0.4 billion to £10.4 billion in the three months to July, as imports grew by more than exports.

Analysts said it was partly driven by a larger-than-expected deficit in July.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The underlying trade balance fell erratically in July, but it will remain weak.

“The headline trade deficit widened in July, driven by a sharp deterioration in the underlying trade balance.”

‘Weak’

The ONS reported that there was zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP) month on month in July, slowing from 0.4% growth in June.

Kathleen Brooks at XTB said the “weak” monthly trade data “weighed” on GDP during the month.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.