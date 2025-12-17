UK Government accused of contempt in heated Senedd debate

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The UK Government has been accused of ditching “Pride in Place” for a “know-your-place” attitude and treating Wales with contempt in a fiery Senedd debate.

Rhun ap Iorwerth led the criticism, warning the will of the electorate has been “flagrantly ignored” by “at best inertia” and “at worst a concerted attempt” by UK ministers.

The Plaid Cymru leader pointed out that more than a third of Labour Senedd members sent a letter to Keir Starmer, accusing the prime minister of rolling back devolution.

The letter, which was signed by 11 backbenchers, described a decision to “impose” policy on Wales as ranging from “deeply insensitive” to a “constitutional outrage”.

Their attack on Sir Keir’s government was prompted by the Pride in Place scheme which gives money to Welsh councils for town centre improvements – a wholly devolved area.

‘Contemptuous’

Calling for Wales to be treated equally, they wrote: “Why is the UK Government directly funding Welsh councils to fix bus shelters, reopen park toilets and provide bins?”

Leading the Plaid Cymru debate, Mr ap Iorwerth criticised the “contemptuous attitude” of successive governments in Westminster – whether red or blue.

He accused Jo Stevens, the Welsh secretary, of failing to stand up for Wales around the UK cabinet table and “campaigning against” Labour policy on devolving the crown estate.

Mr ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “And now we learn the UK Government is bypassing devolution altogether with its Pride in Place funding.”

He warned: “It appears as if the much vaunted respect agenda between the Welsh and UK Governments only works one way: Westminster will do as it wants, Wales will do as it’s told.”

‘Extreme agenda’

James Evans, for the Conservatives, described arguments about the devolution settlement as tiring and distracting from challenges faced by the people of Wales.

He said: “While politicians in this chamber argue over powers, structures and the constitution, hard-working people across Wales are asking a fair and simple question: what has the devolution of powers here actually delivered for me?

“After more than two decades of devolution, the Welsh Government already has extensive powers; the problem is not a lack of powers, the problem is a lack of results.”

Mr Evans warned people are losing faith in devolution due to a “tired” Labour government, “propped up” by Plaid Cymru – “pushing their left-wing, extreme socialist agenda”.

He argued: “There is nothing wrong with money going directly to those who can do the most, local authorities know their communities far better than ministers in Cathays Park.”

‘Know your place’

Labour’s Mike Hedges described Plaid Cymru policy as one of “salami-slicing” to independence by demanding powers “until there’s nothing left to devolve”.

Mr Hedges, who was among the letter’s signatories, pointed to Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that Wales is a net beneficiary of the union to the tune of £12bn to £15bn a year.

Adam Price, the ex-Plaid Cymru leader, said: “In July 2024, a Labour UK Government came into office promising change but, as far as devolution is concerned, we’ve had the opposite.”

He told the chamber Welsh ministers were unable to point to a single example of new powers having been transferred to the Senedd by the UK Government.

Mr Price pointed out that the Tory UK Government devolved powers over energy, rail, and income tax whereas Labour has delivered “no new powers at all”. He said: “It’s not Pride in Place, it’s ‘know your place’ as far as democracy is concerned.”

‘Tortuous’

Alun Davies, a former minister who put his name to the letter, warned a report on devolution by former PM Gordon Brown has been “gathering dust”. “It’s a tragedy for the Labour party,” he said, adding: “It is not fair that Wales is treated the way it is.”

Jane Dodds, the Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales, backed the Labour backbenchers as she criticised the non-devolution of the crown estate, policing and criminal justice.

Responding to tonight’s (December 17) debate, Huw Irranca-Davies pointed to slow and steady progress on devolution over decades – “tortuous as it has sometimes been”.

The deputy first minister, whose responsibilities include constitutional affairs, stressed Welsh Labour was taking forward devolution of water regulation, youth justice and probation. “We continue to be the government and the party of devolution,” he said.

In the final voting time before the Christmas break, Senedd members rejected the Plaid Cymru motion – 37-13 – before passing the Welsh Government’s amended version. Mr ap Iorwerth accused Labour backbenchers of “capitulating” and being whipped into line.