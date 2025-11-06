UK Government accused of ‘copying’ Welsh Conservative education policy pledge

Emily Price

A row has broken over a new UK Government education policy which the Welsh Conservatives say has been “copied” from one of their own manifesto pledges.

This week, UK ministers set out plans to bring the curriculum in England into the modern day.

The reforms will see pupils taught essential life skills such as how to open a bank account and how mortgages work.

It comes following the first review of England’s curriculum in more than a decade which concluded that schools should focus less on exams and more on life skills.

UK Government Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said the new curriculum would ensure “young people are equipped to face the challenges of today”.

However, the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd say Westminster’s education secretary had “copied” a policy idea that was meant for Wales.

The Welsh Tories have previously announced on several occasions that essential life skills classes, such as financial planning and budgeting, would be introduced in Welsh schools if the party ever came to power in the Senedd.

The party’s current manifesto which is available to view online pledges to, “Ensure a purpose-driven curriculum which supports the formation of essential life-skills, including mandatory home economics and the importance of personal responsibility, healthy eating, budgeting and independent living”.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar, published a video to social media on Wednesday (November 5) hitting out at the UK Labour Government.

‘Cherry picked’

She said: “Earlier this year at our conference I announced essential life skills classes for children from primary age all the way to secondary school to learn about financial literacy, how to open a bank account, how to apply for a mortgage or a passport etc.

“I get that Labour has been listening carefully to me and I’m very flattered about them taking my ideas to London.

“But let’s be clear – in Wales no other party has committed to doing this.

“This is just typical. Labour cherry picks our best ideas and tries to rebrand them really poorly as their own.

“I guess this is the bit where I turn around to you all and say – woo hoo.”

Life skills

In the Senedd, Asghar, has called on the Welsh Government to introduce essential life skills classes in schools several times since 2022.

Essential life skills classes are not currently part of the curriculum for Wales.

The Welsh Government has argued that this is because life skills such as literacy, numeracy and digital competence are built into the curriculum framework through maths lessons and other classes.

Welsh Education Secretary Lynne Neagle has previously said the curriculum has been designed by experts to ensure all learners gain the “knowledge, skills and experiences they need for life in the twenty-first century”.

However, there are concerns that because of the autonomy given to schools in Wales under the curriculum, there is no guarantee that this is being done.

The independent inspectorate for education and training, Estyn, previously highlighted that some schools in Wales don’t ensure progression in financial capability as children move through the years.

The Welsh Youth Parliament has also highlighted inconsistencies with some pupils only getting a once-a-year session on essential life skills.

Changes

The Conservatives in the Senedd have also criticised England’s new curriculum plans for “mirroring the controversial education reforms” rolled out in Wales and Scotland that have been “widely condemned for lowering standards and removing academic rigour”.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar, said: “The only good element in Labour’s curriculum changes was the inclusion of essential life skills, an idea copied directly from the Welsh Conservatives.

“This is typical Labour, stealing an idea from the Conservatives and repackaging it as their own.

“The rest of Labour’s proposals are a carbon copy of Welsh Labour’s failed education reforms, which have left Wales languishing at the bottom of international league tables and seen standards decline year after year.

“The Welsh Conservatives have long called for a stronger focus on core academic excellence alongside improving discipline and teaching vital life skills to prepare pupils for the real world.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our latest GCSE and A level results show improvements in attainment, particularly in the top grades.

“Data from personalised assessments shows progress in reading and numeracy over the last year, especially among younger learners.

“The skills needed in a modern world have changed, which is why we created and rolled out a new curriculum to equip our learners with an education that reflects the future.

“This includes developing skills around financial literacy and digital skills which are already mandatory parts of the curriculum .”

The UK Government the Labour Party were invited to comment.