UK Government accused of failing to share key details ahead of European talks

Holyrood’s Constitution Secretary has accused the UK Government of failing to share key documents with devolved ministers ahead of a European summit – insisting this a “hugely deficient situation”.

Angus Robertson said it is “unacceptable” that ministers in London have not yet shared a draft text with their counterparts in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

His comments came ahead of talks in London on Monday to discuss the prospect of close links between the UK and the European Union (EU).

There are concerns in some quarters the UK Government could allow Europe more access to its fishing waters.

Discussions

While fishing in Scotland is devolved, Mr Robertson told MSPs there had been “no detailed discussion” with ministers in London on the issue.

He said: “The United Kingdom Government has had no detailed discussion with the Scottish Government, the Northern Irish Government or the Welsh Government on that issue, which is of course devolved.”

He added that meetings bringing ministers together to discuss environment and fishing issues had “been cancelled the last three times, the last time with only two hours given.”

He hit out at London ministers for “not involving” the devolved governments ahead on Monday’s summit.

Speaking during a debate at Holyrood, Mr Robertson said: “The European Union is currently sharing text of the potential outcomes of next week’s discussions with its member states.

“The UK Government is not doing so with devolved administrations.”

‘Unacceptable’

He said the Scottish Government had “offered to be constructive partners with the UK Government” and he noted a “number of meetings have taken place”.

But Mr Robertson added: “It is unacceptable that today, just a few days from the summit, no draft text has been shared with ourselves or other devolved governments.

“This is in stark contrast with the way the EU treats its member states.”

Labour’s Neil Bibby however accused the Constitution Secretary of “grandstanding”, as he argued Holyrood should be “debating what is happening in today’s Scotland”.

Mr Bibby, Labour’s constitution spokesman in the Scottish Parliament, said: “This debate today is about defection and it is about grandstanding ahead of the important UK-EU summit on Monday.

“There is a growing disconnect between the Scottish people and Scottish politics and it is because this Government isn’t doing its job.

“We could be here today debating the Scottish Government’s inadequate plans for new GP appointments, we could be discussing the challenges facing our education sector, or we could be discussing a plan to solve our housing emergency.

“But these issues are sidelined in favour of SNP grandstanding on Europe.”

