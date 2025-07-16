UK Government accused of ‘lack of transparency’ over transport funding claims

Plaid Cymru has accused the UK Government of a “lack of transparency” over how Wales is funded, after the Secretary of State for Wales failed to clarify claims of £200 million of new transport-related consequentials for Wales.

The party’s Treasury spokesperson, Ben Lake MP, raised concerns after Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, told the Welsh Affairs Committee last week that Wales would receive “just over £200 million” in Barnett consequentials from recent transport announcements in England – on top of the £445 million already allocated in the 2025 Spending Review.

However, in response to a written question tabled by Mr Lake, the Treasury contradicted this claim, stating that it is “not possible to identify specific Barnett consequentials arising from individual programmes” such as the Transport for City Regions funding announced on 4 June.

During Wales Questions in the House of Commons, Mr Lake MP asked the Secretary of State to explain whether her earlier claim that Wales would receive a £200 million Barnett consequential referred specifically to the Transport for City Regions funding announced on 4 June.

Discrepancy

Mr Lake said that the “discrepancy” between the Wales Office and UK Treasury’s answers “underlines the lack of transparency in the way Wales is funded through the Barnett formula”, and called for “clear and consistent figures”.

Quizzing the minister, Mr Lake said: “I was pleased to hear the Secretary of State, in evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee last week, explain that Wales will receive a Barnett consequential of some £200m as a result of transport announcements for English mayoral combined authority areas made in the lead-up to the spending review.

“Could the Secretary of State clarify whether she was referring to the Transport for City Regions funding which was announced on 4 June, for the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has stated in an answer to a written question that it is not possible to identify the specific Barnett consequential arising from that programme?”

Ms Stevens MP, responded: “My understanding is that the just over £200 million that I referred to in my evidence to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee relates to the combined Mayoral Authority announcement that was made prior to the spending review.”

Transparency

Speaking after the session, Ben Lake MP added: “The discrepancy between the answers provided by the Wales Office and UK Treasury underlines the lack of transparency in the way Wales is funded through the Barnett formula, and strengthens calls for it to be reviewed.

“Without clear and consistent figures from the UK Government, it is impossible to assess whether the funding provided is adequate or indeed fair.

“Ultimately, the Barnett formula is not fit for purpose and requires fundamental reform.”

